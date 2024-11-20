In a first, NTPC unveils fly-ash Eco-House that costs mere Rs 1.5 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Government-owned power giant NTPC Ltd has unveiled its innovative eco-friendly and affordable housing solution, 'Sukh eco-house', at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 at Pragati Maidan here.

The eco-houses utilise approximately 80 per cent ash and ash-based products from thermal power plants in their construction, offering a revolutionary approach to rural housing and showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainability and zero-carbon emissions.

A typical house, spanning 30 square metres and featuring a drawing room, bedroom, kitchen, and toilet, can be constructed for just Rs 1,50,000 in a span of 15-20 days.

This method ensures durability, as demonstrated by its resilience to diverse weather conditions, including rain, storms, and high winds, for over two years, according to an NTPC statement.

Built with innovative interlocking wall blocks made from ash, these structures do not require any sand, cement, steel, or mortar, significantly reducing costs and construction time.

The use of ash-based building material in these eco-houses eliminates the requirement for cement and natural aggregates, leading to lower carbon emissions and prevention of topsoil erosion. Moreover, the houses achieve a remarkable 75 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional construction methods. From the foundation to the roof, and even the window and door frames, the entire structure is built using ash-based materials. The design allows the house to be dismantled and re-erected with minimal damage, adding to its practicality and longevity, the statement said.

The eco-houses align with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), providing a scalable and eco-friendly model for affordable rural housing. By addressing waste management and promoting the reuse of industrial byproducts, NTPC’s initiative paves the way for sustainable construction practices. Besides these eco-houses can also be powered by solar energy, thereby strengthening India’s Net Zero commitments, the statement added.

The transformative housing solution highlights NTPC’s efforts to foster a sustainable future through green construction practices. The company said it is repurposing ash, a byproduct of thermal power generation, into cost-effective, resilient housing materials.

