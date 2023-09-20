Father, son shot dead over shop dispute in UP district

Azamgarh (UP), Sep 20 (IANS) A father and his son were murdered in Azamgarh on Wednesday morning following a dispute over a shop.

The incident took place in Sardaha market of Maharajganj. The matter is said to be related to two communities.

According to the information, Rashid ,55, and his son Shoaib, 22, were shot dead in Sardaha market of Maharajganj police station area.

The shops of Rashid and Dinesh are opposite to each other. There were frequent disputes between the two parties regarding the shop. On Wednesday also a dispute started between the two sides over some issue. As the altercation escalated, Dinesh opened fire on Rashid and Shoaib. The father and son died on the spot.

The double murder led to panic in the area and the shops downed their shutters.

SP Anurag Arya and police from several police stations reached the spot.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Police have started raids to arrest the accused.

