Father arrested for alleged murder of daughter in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) A man was arrested on Monday for the alleged murder of his minor daughter in J&K's Kupwara district.

Police sources said that the 36-year-old man was arrested for killing his daughter in Khurhama village.

The throat slit body of the girl was recovered on Wednesday in a shed near the house of the family.

Family had told the police that on Wednesday evening their daughter went out of home to buy something from a shop. As she did not return till late, the family reported the matter to police.

"The father of the slain girl has been arrested. Further investigation is going on," police said.

