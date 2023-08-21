Farmers clash with police in Noida

Noida, Aug 21 (IANS) Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad clashed with the police in Noida on Monday. The farmers had reached the office of Noida MLA Pankaj Singh to ‘gherao’ his office over their demands.

A scuffle broke out after the cops deployed at the MLA’s office tried to stop the farmers.

However, MLA Pankaj Singh met the farmers and gave assurances to them over their demands.

He said, “The chairman of the Noida Authority, who is also the Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC), should not sit in Lucknow and watch the drama. I am giving 15 days time. I am also giving this time to the Industries Minister. Solve the problem quickly." After the assurance of the MLA, the farmers calmed down.

The farmers have been demonstrating at the Noida Authority for the last one month. On Monday, the farmers gathered at the Authority's office located in Sector-6. Later, they marched to the MLA's house in Noida Sector-26 in the afternoon. The police had erected barricades there. The farmers said that they have to meet the MLA, and raised slogans. They became furious when they were stopped from going ahead.

During this, there was a scuffle between the police and the farmers. Meanwhile, a team of Authority officials reached there. After the assurance of meeting with the MLA, the farmers sat there.

The farmers have been demanding that they should be given compensation at an increased rate against the land acquired for industrial development. They are also demanding residential plots, jobs for their children, etc.

