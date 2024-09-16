F1 great Mika Hakkinen to inaugurate karting track at Madras International Circuit

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Motorsports in India will get a big step up when double Formula One World Champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurates the Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.) on Thursday (Sep 19). The inauguration function will be attended by India’s former F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

The momentous occasion, dubbed Mika@MIKA, will witness “Flying Finn” Hakkinen, F1 World Champion in 1998 and 1999, launching the track located adjoining the start-finish straight at the iconic Madras International Circuit, about 40 Kms from Chennai, thus ushering in a new era as the Madras Motor Sports Club, now in its 71st year, reaches another milestone.

The MIKA circuit, which has been under development for almost a year, was designed by UK-based Driven International with Chennai-born Karun Chandhok, advising on the layout.

The 1.2km-long MIKA circuit is a driver’s delight with fast straights, and flowing yet challenging corners, and built to a global standard that will ensure it is certified to host even World Championship events, something that is very much on the MMSC’s radar, the MMSC informed in a release on Monday.

The MIKA facility provides spacious garages, a control room, a lounge, and such conveniences designed to provide a comfortable setting for both competitors and spectators alike. The track will be opened to the public from September 21.

With the MIKA going operational, the MIC, which was inaugurated in 1990, will further enhance its status as the hub of motorsport activity in India, encompassing track racing, rallying, motocross, and karting.

The MIC boasts of a 3.7 km long racing circuit that enjoys FIA’s Grade 2 certification, apart from a dirt track customised to conduct National-level Rally events for both cars and two-wheelers. The facility also has provision for two-wheeler motocross competitions.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said: “The Madras International Karting Arena is a logical extension of MMSC’s expansion plans to convert MIC into a multi-discipline motorsport facility that will cater to both competitive and leisure activities, for all-comers including the corporations. Obviously, it is a matter of pride for MMSC to have built the CIK-certified Karting track as part of our continuing efforts to make significant contributions to develop and promote motorsport at the grassroots level.

Karun Chandhok said: "I'm very excited to be heading to Chennai for the launch of the MIKA track. I've worked on a range of track designs around the globe from F1 to Karting with the team at Driven International, but this is a very personal project as it's obviously my home track. It's been designed and built to be at par with the best tracks in the world and I feel like the track layout is going to be one that the drivers all enjoy.

“It's great that Mika (Hakkinen) and Narain (Karthikeyan) are available to join us for the launch. To have both of India's F1 drivers along with a double Formula 1 World Champion as we launch this next big step for Indian Motorsport is going to be very special," he added.

