Exercise special caution, cancel all leaves: Haryana Health Minister

Chandigarh, May 11 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Sunday directed the Health Department to exercise special caution and cancel all leaves in view of the situation arising on the India-Pakistan border and the incidents of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

As per the order of the minister, the Director General (Health Services) has issued an order to all the civil surgeons and chief medical officers. The order states that all types of leaves of all health officers and employees of the state -- be it earned leave, child care leave, extraordinary leave or any other type of leave -- have been cancelled with immediate effect.

It has also been clearly directed that no officer or employee will neither leave the headquarters of the district nor go on leave. The order also mentions that the officers and employees who are currently on leave will have to immediately report to their respective district headquarters and resume work.

Departmental disciplinary action will be taken against those who violate the orders.

Minister Arti Singh said: “In view of the emergency situation arising on the border, it has become necessary that the Health Department works on full alert mode. The presence of all officers and employees is mandatory so that health services are not disrupted in any unforeseen situation. Service to the people of the state is paramount, and at this time, the department needs to work in unity.”

The government has also given instructions to ensure the availability of necessary resources in all hospitals and primary health centres at the district level.

Control rooms have been activated to monitor emergency medicines, blood storage, ambulance services and deployment of medical staff.

The Health Minister has assured that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation and additional measures will also be taken if needed.

