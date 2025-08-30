Everyone has right to protest, govt working to find solution to Maratha quota demand by Jarange-Patil: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Aug 30 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the Mahayuti government is positive about the demand for Maratha reservation made by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and is working to find a solution to it.

“A Cabinet subcommittee has been formed under the leadership of state Cabinet Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and the committee is discussing the issue. Everyone has the right to protest and agitate. But this agitation should be peaceful. The Mahayuti government is trying to find a solution. We believe that a solution will definitely be found,” said Dy CM Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar clarified that the court had given permission to Jarange-Patil for a one-day protest. “Jarange-Patil has expressed the opinion that if the court gives any instructions, then all should follow that order. Manoj Jarange-Patil has been given a one-day extension (up to Saturday). But he is adamant on an indefinite fast. Therefore, there is tension between the government and the protesters on this issue,” he expressed.

Ajit Pawar reiterated, “We are positive on this issue. Some solution will definitely be found on this. Our government is discussing matters to address the issue. The government is working hard to find a solution on reservation. Justice must be given to every community.”

His statement comes on a day when the Mumbai Police has extended permission granted to Jarange-Patil to hold his protest up to Saturday, but the latter is firm on his indefinite fast until the government implements the Maratha reservation which will pass the test of law.

Also Pawar’s statement comes two days after Jarange-Patil had heaped praise over him and Dy CM Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, Jarange-Patil accused the MahaYuti government of creating a dispute between Marathas and OBCs.

After police extended permission by a day till Saturday for his protest, Jarange-Patil told reporters, “We never said that take away quota of the OBCs and give to Marathas. Records of Marathas are from 150 years ago. There are such records in the Hyderabad Gazette and Satara Gazette. Therefore, we are not taking away anyone's rights. On the contrary, we have taken away our rights and given them to others. This battle is now all-out, I will not back down. Either the government will have to give reservation or I will die on my hunger strike, but I will not back down. Now I will not only not take reservation, but I will not withdraw the agitation until the reservation is implemented.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “How can there be a fight between OBCs and Marathas? This is what is being tried. I have heard the statements of some people since morning. We are noticing their efforts. Don't try to make a fuss over the movement, your mouth will burn. I want to tell you this.”

He has clarified that the Maratha community cannot be given reservation from the OBC quota.

He targeted the Opposition saying, “Don't take a convenient position. Take a firm stand. Whatever is legal will happen. But the Opposition is not taking a firm stand. Because they want to gain political benefits by creating conflicts within society. But we do not want to upset any society. We understand the wishes of all the societies and are trying to fulfill them.”

He further stated, “The government is trying to ensure that the two communities do not stand against each other under any circumstances. During the last 10 years of alliance, the Maratha community has got justice. Education and employment schemes have been launched during our period. We are positive for Maratha reservation.”

Dy CM Eknath Shinde said that reservation to Maratha community cannot be given by reducing quota of OBCs or other communities or harming their interests, adding that the government’s role is to provide whatever fits within the framework of the law.

The government also provides the facilities that the OBC community is getting to the Maratha community. The government is still positive about whatever is right and within the norms, he stated while commenting on the indefinite fast by Jarange-Patil with a large number of his supporters at Azad Maidan.

