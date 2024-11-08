Europa League: Tottenham’s unbeaten run ends in thrilling 2-3 loss to Galatasaray

Istanbul, Nov 8 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur’s flawless start in the Europa League came to an end on Thursday, as they fell 3-2 to a resilient Galatasaray side.

Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice to propel the Turkish team to victory, while Spurs’ young striker Will Lankshear experienced both triumph and disappointment, scoring his first goal for Tottenham but later receiving a red card.

The match began with a moment of brilliance for Galatasaray as Yunus Akgun opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Akgun unleashed a powerful half-volley from outside the box, leaving Tottenham’s goalkeeper helpless as the ball rocketed into the net.

Tottenham didn’t wait long to equalise. In the 18th minute, Brennan Johnson squared a perfect ball across the face of goal, allowing Lankshear to tap in for his debut goal. The 18-year-old striker’s confidence was clear, and his goal seemed to swing the momentum back in Spurs’ favour.

However, Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen soon took control, putting his team back in the lead just before halftime. In the 39th minute, Dries Mertens lofted a well-placed ball into the penalty area, finding Osimhen who skillfully cushioned a volley between two defenders, slipping it past the Tottenham keeper to restore Galatasaray’s advantage.

Lankshear’s night took a sharp turn for the worse in the second half. Already on a yellow card, he received his second booking in the 60th minute after a mistimed challenge, leaving Spurs down to ten men. His exit left Tottenham at a disadvantage, but they continued to push forward.

In the 69th minute, substitute Dominic Solanke brought Spurs back into the game with a flash of creativity. Solanke cleverly back-heeled a low cross from Pedro Porro into the net, making it 3-2 and sparking hope for the visitors. Tottenham showed determination in the final minutes, pushing for an equaliser that would preserve their unbeaten run.

Despite their late efforts, however, Tottenham couldn’t find a third goal. The result marked their first loss of the Europa League campaign after winning their first three matches. With nine points, Spurs are now in second place, trailing unbeaten Galatasaray by a single point.

