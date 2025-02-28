EU delegation's visit 'unprecedented', will enhance connectivity, trade and tech linkages: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Terming the ongoing visit of the European Commission President and the College of Commissioners to India as "unprecedented", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it will elevate the India-European Union multifaceted partnership to new heights.

"This is not only the first visit of the European Commission to India, but it is also the first such comprehensive engagement of the European Commission in any single country. Additionally, it is one of the Commission's first visits in its new term," PM Modi spotlighted as he addressed media along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The President of the European Commission, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon on a two-day India visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

This is the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and the first visit outside of Europe by the new College of Commissioners that took office in December 2024, marking a new phase in bilateral relations as the two sides enter the third decade of their strategic partnership.

"Discussions were held on strengthening the investment framework, including progress on the Investment Protection and GI (Geographical Indications) Agreement. We also emphasised a trusted and strong investment framework in technology and innovation. Our shared commitment includes collaboration in semiconductors, AI, and high-performance computing," said PM Modi.

Extensive discussions were also held on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) that was announced on sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in India in September 2023.

The IMEC, comprising of two separate corridors - the east corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and northern corridor connecting Gulf to Europe - intends to increase efficiency, reduce costs, secure regional supply chains, increase trade accessibility, enhance economic cooperation, generate jobs and lower greenhouse gas emission, resulting in a transformative integration of Asia, Europe and the Middle East (West Asia).

"I am confident that IMEC will serve as a driving force for global commerce, sustainable growth, and prosperity. Our growing cooperation on defence and security matters reflects mutual trust. We will strengthen collaboration on cybersecurity, maritime security, and counter-terrorism," stated Prime Minister Modi.

Asserting the importance of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi welcomed the EU's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, emphasising that both sides will collaborate on trilateral development projects to promote sustainable and inclusive development in the Indo-Pacific and Africa.

"Our growing cooperation on defence and security related issues is a symbol of mutual trust. We will take forward cooperation on cyber ​​security, maritime security and counter terrorism. Both sides agree on the importance of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We welcome the EU's decision to join the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative," the PM said.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for hosting the European Union College of Commissioners, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that the delegation's visit symbolises how much the EU values its partnership with India.

"Dear Narendra Modi, thank you so much for hosting us in New Delhi. The EU Commission's visit symbolises how much we value our partnership with India. And how much I value our personal friendship," Von der Leyen posted on X after meeting PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

"As we enter the third decade of the EU-India strategic partnership, one thing is clear. The best is yet to come. Together, we can shape the future and be one of the defining partnerships of this century," added the EU chief.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar along with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the 2nd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting that took stock of the significant progress made in digital partnership, clean and green energy initiatives and trade, investments and resilient supply chains.

"Exchanged views on new opportunities in semiconductors, AI, 6G, EVs, Green Hydrogen and a mutually beneficial trade regime. Confident that today's discussions will translate into new economic, trade and tech linkages," said EAM Jaishankar.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meetings at the leaders level, the TTC meeting and the bilateral meetings of ministers and EU Commissioners will intensify and diversify India-EU engagement further, particularly in trade and investments, resilient supply chains, digital technologies, AI, semiconductors, green hydrogen, clean energy, sustainable urbanization, water management and defence and space sectors.

