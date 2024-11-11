Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Wife Grecia Munoz's Love Story: Kapil Sharma Show Insights!

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Gracia Munoz recently appeared on "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show," sharing their adorable love story. Joining them on stage were Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty and his wife, renowned author Sudha Murty.

Deepinder said he had not been single long before being introduced to Gracia by a friend. "It felt like she was born for me," he said about the instant connection they had.

Gracia, who hails from Mexico, confessed her love for Indian cuisine, especially Punjabi dishes. The favourite? "Chole Bhature," Kapil asked if they cook at home, and Deepinder said playfully that they prefer ordering from Zomato.

The lighthearted conversation further portrayed the chemistry and affection between the couple. Deepinder's love story is an inspiration to many people who come to believe that true love may strike when it is least expected.

Also read: Aamir Khan's Next Film with Lokesh Kanagaraj