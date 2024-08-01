'When are you getting married?': Malavika Mohanan gives a befitting reply 

Actress Malavika Mohanan is quite popular in Tamil. The Telugu audience, too, know her because of the dubbed movies like Thalapathy Vijay's Master. She is playing an action-driven role in Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan, which will be released in theatres on August 15th, 2024.

As part of promotions, Malavika interacted with her social media followers on Wednesday. On the occasion, a male person asked her when she would be getting married. At this, Malavika wrote, "Why you in a rush to see me married?" The reply is befitting.

During the interaction with her fans, Malavika also revealed that she wants to play a gangster. Fans can also expect her to do action in Thangalaan, which is directed by Pa. Ranjith.