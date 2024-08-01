Govt to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act in LS today

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a statutory resolution to amend the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act.

According to the list of business, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move a motion in support of the second report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on July 31.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal will move a motion for election of two members to the advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority.

The Lok Sabha will see further discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2024-25.

Discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Education for 2024-25 will also be taken up in the Lower House of Parliament.

Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25 is also slated for the day.

Union MoS Ravneet Singh will move a motion for election of two members to the Council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM).

He will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 67th Report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on 'Scheme for Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC)'.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see further discussion on the working of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday, which MP Ghanshyam Tiwari raised on July 31.

The Upper House will also discuss the working of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry.

Union MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse is slated to make statements in the Rajya Sabha regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in various reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.