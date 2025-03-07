Two die after consuming country-made liquor in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, March 7 (IANS) Two persons died after consuming country-made liquor in Bhathli village under the Nawagarh police station area in Janjgir Champa district, Chhattisgarh.

Pankaj Chandra, the Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed the deaths and told IANS that the liquor was procured through a third party.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports to trace the source of the liquor and rule out any foul play. It may be possible an old feud made the liquor provider lure both of them (victims)."

The sequence of events began on a seemingly ordinary evening when both victims consumed the country-made liquor.

According to Grahan, a relative of Rohit, the young man had returned home after a day's labour and went out for a bike ride. Within a mere 15 minutes, Grahan received a call informing him that Rohit's health had suddenly deteriorated.

According to Grahan, and the police, a person named Ram Gopal had supplied the liquor to both Sita Ram and Rohit.

"Someone else also supplied the liquor to Ram Gopal. As a result, the police have to make a complete investigation to trace the source of the liquor," the officer further said.

As soon as they consumed the liquor on Thursday, froth began to form in their mouths, a sign of their critical condition.

Both were initially rushed to the Nawagarh Community Health Center. However, their condition worsened, prompting an immediate transfer to the district hospital, janjgir where they were declared dead.

The families of the deceased are now demanding a thorough investigation into the matter and stern action against those responsible.

A similar incident occurred two years ago in the villages of Rokda and Amoda, within the district, where deaths were linked to alcohol consumption. The police have taken swift action by registering a case and initiating an investigation.

