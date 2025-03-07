Oppn should join development journey to make Maharashtra prosperous: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday called upon the opposition not to bring politics into public affairs and join the development journey to make Maharashtra prosperous.

In his reply to the debate on the Governor's address in the state council, he said that the government has resolved to achieve a prosperous Maharashtra by increasing the pace of development whereby the life of the common man will become comfortable, industries will flourish and beloved farmers, sisters, youth and elders be happy.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, our new government has also started strongly. Its reflection will also be seen in the first Budget. We want to develop the state with double the speed and quadruple the capacity. We want the welfare of the people of the state. During the last two and a half years of the Mahayuti government, we have done historic development works and implemented welfare schemes. Therefore, our responsibility has increased as the people elected us with a huge majority in the Assembly elections," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

DCM Shinde announced that the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be closed but will be implemented in future too.

He criticised the opposition for spreading misinformation about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, saying there has been no change in the scheme's criteria.

"Beloved sisters, eligible for benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, will never be disqualified. The scheme will not be closed," he said.

He said high-security registration number plates for vehicles are very important.

"The opposition is also giving wrong information about that. If we compare Maharashtra with other states, these rates are not high in our state. In other states, the rates have been fixed for 2020-21. But the state rates have now been fixed in October 2024. Also, Maharashtra's rates include GST and fixing charges. If we compare other states, the rates of number plates in the state are low," he clarified.

He said, those who insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will not be spared in Maharashtra.

Countering the opposition charges about the MoUs signed by the government for investments, DCM Shinde accused the opposition of spreading misinformation.

"Maharashtra has received record annual foreign investment in the last decade in just nine months of the fiscal 2024-25," he said.

A total of Rs 1,39,434 crore has been received in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-2025.

"The Chief Minister has quoted the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The complication FDI equity inflow during October 2019 and December 2024 is reported at Rs 6,71,863 crore which is 31 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow in the country," DCM Shinde said.

He added that 80 per cent of the investment agreements signed in Davos in the last three years have been implemented.

"The goal was to restore the state's economy and instil confidence among investors and entrepreneurs, and we have successfully achieved it," he said.

He said that Maharashtra is also the favourite destination of foreign tourists.

"Our target is not only Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, but also the development of other districts as tourist circuits," he added.

"Our priority is to provide affordable housing to the common man. The government has prepared a policy for this. We have accelerated the rehabilitation projects in Mumbai. Maharashtra is number one in the country in the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural areas," he said.

