India sees 26 pc surge in women's university enrollment in 2024: Report

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) India is witnessing a promising surge in female participation in higher education, with a 26 per cent surge in women's university enrollment in 2024, according to a report on Friday.

The report by TeamLease Edtech showed that the significant growth reflects a positive shift towards gender inclusivity in education.

Male enrollments also experienced a moderate uptick, growing by around 3.6 per cent during the same period. This collective growth resulted in a total student enrollment increase of about 12 per cent from 2023 to 2024.

The expansion was particularly remarkable in work-linked, work-integrated, and direct admission (DA) programmes. Female participation in these specialised programmes more than doubled, showcasing an impressive growth of over 124 per cent.

Male enrollment in these programmes also saw a substantial increase of roughly 66 per cent.

“The rise in female applicants in both university and work-integrated programmes is a testament to the evolving aspirations of women of today. We need to look into this trend beyond the higher education lens. This trend is laying a solid foundation for an equitable workforce in the future,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech.

“We need to continue our investment in accessible, industry-aligned education pathways to ensure more and more women thrive in workplaces of tomorrow,” Rooj added.

These figures underscore a progressive trend with increased female participation in both traditional and work-integrated learning models.

The consistent rise in female enrollments highlights the success of ongoing efforts to create equitable opportunities and foster greater workforce readiness among women in India.

The findings emphasise the growing demand for flexible, industry-aligned learning, with women learners securing apprenticeship opportunities across key industries like BFSI, Education and Training, IT, Recruitment, and customer experience and operations, the report said.

