Wedding bells at Mega house? Sai Durgha Tej is next?

Sai Durgha Tej recently attended the 'Usha Parinayam' pre-release event as a chief guest. The Chitra Lahari actor answered a few questions at the event, including about his marriage.

Recently, Sai Durgha Tej has become the talk of the industry due to rumours about his marriage. At the Usha Parinayam pre-release event, he answered a few questions asked by the anchors.

An anchor asked about his marriage rumours, saying, " Tell me about your love life." He replied, " There is a one-sided love. If I ask the girl I like, she says, 'Aren't you already married? ' I was shocked. Me? Married? They say that they saw it on the news.'

An anchor continued asking, " There is news of a wedding in Mega house; two names are heard in your marriage. Is it true?". The actor sharply replied, "Do you know there is a song called No Marriage in my movie?" with a smile.

