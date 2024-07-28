TV Anchor to Lady Superstar: Nayanthara's Big Screen Journey

Many of today's superstars in the film industry once began as small-screen celebrities. This is true for South India's Lady Superstar, Nayanthara. The actress, whose real name is Diana Mariam Kurien, came from a middle-class family and had a great interest in acting since childhood. Encouraged by her passion, one of her cousins, who was involved in the film industry, sent her photos to directors and producers.

This led to an opportunity in the television industry, which Nayanthara seized to fulfill her big-screen dreams. She started her journey as a TV anchor and soon caught the attention of key figures in the film industry.

She made her debut in 2005 in the Tamil film industry with the movie "Ayya," playing the protagonist. Acting alongside Supreme Star Sarath Kumar, she quickly gained success. Her second film saw her acting with Superstar Rajinikanth. Since then, she has ruled the industry for 20 years, earning the title of Lady Superstar.