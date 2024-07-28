On Ayesha Jhulka’s 52nd b'day, ‘bhidu’ Jackie Shroff sends special wishes

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, affectionately known as “apna bhidu", wished his 'Vishwavidhaata' co-star Ayesha Jhulka on her 52nd birthday.

Jackie took to Instagram and shared a picture where the actor is seen gifting a plant to Ayesha, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film 'Genius'.

In his caption, the actor simply wrote "happy birthday" to wish the actress, with whom he has worked in films such as 'Hote Hote Pyaar Ho Gaya' and her final film of 1997, 'Vishwavidhaata'.

As an environmentalist, Jackie also used the occasion to remind fans and followers about World Conservation Day, emphasising the importance of protecting biodiversity and natural resources for present and future generations.

“World Conservation Day humein yaad dilaata hai,” he wrote, along with a picture of the Earth.

On the professional front, Jackie will soon be seen in 'Baby John' alongside Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Kalees, the film is an action drama that also stars Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi.

He also has filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again' in the pipeline, starring Ajay Devgn.

The veteran actor will play the role of an antagonist.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

