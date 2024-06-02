Pregnant Deepika Embraces Floral Fashion for Night Out with Mom

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was spotted with her mother, Ujjala, outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The mom-to-be, Deepika, has lately been accompanied by her mother as her better half. Ranveer Singh, another prominent star, is having a jolly time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party.

A fan page on Instagram shared the viral video of the 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress being accompanied by her mom.

Deepika complimented her pregnant glow with a long floral top that efforlessly masked her baby bump, paired with denim jeans and comfortable white sneakers, for the dinner. The news of her pregnancy was well received by fans and other celebrities.

While Deepika is staying away from the limelight after working in Siddharth Anand's "fFghter," co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and others, Ranveer Singh is gathering all the spotlight, as seen in his recent video from Anant and Radhika's cruise party. Ranveer is entertaining guests with his funny antics and grooving to various tracks.

On the work front, Deepika is set to star in India's most expensive movie, "Kalki 2898 AD," by director Nag Ashwin, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Hassan, Disha Patani, and many more in lead roles. Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again," with a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.