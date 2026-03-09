Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce: Who is Advocate Sharanya?

The reported divorce case involving Kollywood actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha is currently under judicial consideration. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Sangeetha had filed another petition in court seeking permission to continue staying at Vijay’s residence until the court delivers its final verdict.

Following this development, a section of Vijay’s fans reportedly began trolling the lawyer believed to be representing Sangeetha in the case. However, Chennai High Court advocate Sharanya Natarajan has now issued a clarification, stating that she has no connection whatsoever with the Vijay–Sangeetha divorce case.

In a social media post, Sharanya said that she is not Sangeetha’s lawyer and that rumours claiming she was appearing in court on Sangeetha’s behalf are completely false.

“I am not Sangeetha’s lawyer. Some people have been wrongly spreading that I am representing her in court. The trolling against me began after I posted that earlier it was Jayam Ravi, and now Vijay and Trisha Krishnan seem to be travelling on a similar path, which appears to be the current trend,” she wrote.

Sharanya further stated that soon after her post, a group of fans began abusing her online. “No one asked me to post about Vijay. If I wish to express my views, I am legally entitled to do so,” she said.

She also shared her personal opinion on the issue. According to her, on the same day Sangeetha filed her stay-at-home petition, the world was celebrating International Women’s Day while another woman was fighting for justice.

Sharanya noted that while some social media users were targeting Sangeetha, many ordinary people were expressing sympathy for her. “I may have my own political background or ideology, but I have never spoken about the TVK party. Even when 41 people died in Karur, I did not want to politicise the issue,” she said.

“As a woman and as a lawyer, I support Sangeetha. What is wrong in that? Instead of blindly following someone in the name of fandom, I believe empathy, respect, and justice are more important. This is not politics — it is humanity,” she added.

However, Sharanya’s clarification triggered further backlash from some Vijay fans online. Several of them reacted angrily, claiming that she had no right to speak about the actor and criticising her for expressing sympathy towards Sangeetha.