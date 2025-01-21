Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide

India's film industry continues to dominate global box offices, with several movies breaking records and captivating audiences worldwide. Here’s a look at the highest-grossing Indian films as of 2025.

1. Dangal (₹1,914–2,200 crore) - 2016

Language: Hindi

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is still the highest-grossing Indian film globally. The inspiring sports drama, starring Aamir Khan, tells the story of a wrestler's journey to train his daughters for the sport, and it earned between ₹1,914–2,200 crore worldwide.

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹1,830 crore) - 2024

Language: Telugu

The highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule has already grossed ₹1,830 crore worldwide in 2024. Starring Allu Arjun, this action-packed drama continues to win hearts with its thrilling storyline and powerful performances.

3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,747–1,810.60 crore) - 2017

Language: Telugu

S.S. Rajamouli’s epic saga Baahubali 2: The Conclusion grossed ₹1,747–1,810.60 crore worldwide. The film’s grand visuals, action sequences, and emotional storytelling turned it into a global sensation.

4. RRR (₹1,188–1,387 crore) - 2022

Language: Telugu

Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr., earned ₹1,188–1,387 crore. The historical action drama became a massive hit globally, with its action-packed scenes and gripping narrative. RRR also made history by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu, composed by M.M. Keeravani, marking a significant achievement for Indian cinema.

5. KGF: Chapter 2 (₹1,187–1,250 crore) - 2022

Language: Kannada

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash grossed ₹1,187–1,250 crore. This high-octane action film took Indian cinema to new heights, with its powerful storyline and intense performances.

6. Jawan (₹1,148.32–1,159 crore) - 2023

Language: Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan became one of the top-grossing Hindi films, grossing ₹1,148.32–1,159 crore in 2023. Directed by Atlee, the film blends action and thriller, making it a huge success both in India and abroad.

7. Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,027–1,200 crore) - 2024

Language: Telugu

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹1,027–1,200 crore. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi epic has captured the imagination of global audiences with its futuristic storytelling and stunning visuals.

8. Pathaan (₹1,050.30–1,052.50 crore) - 2023

Language: Hindi

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, grossed ₹1,050.30–1,052.50 crore worldwide in 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

9. Animal (₹917.82 crore) - 2023

Language: Hindi

Released in 2023, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, grossed ₹917.82 crore. The action-packed film combined intense drama with gripping performances, making it a box office success.

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹867–969.06 crore) - 2015

Language: Hindi

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan grossed ₹867–969.06 crore worldwide. The heartwarming story about a man’s journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family touched audiences globally.

These films reflect the growing global influence of Indian cinema, with storytelling and performances that transcend regional and language barriers. As Indian films continue to captivate audiences worldwide, the industry’s global impact is stronger than ever.