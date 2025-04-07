First look of Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ celebrates being different, but no less

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The first look of Anupam Kher’s much-anticipated film ‘Tanvi The Great’ has been revealed, offering a powerful message about embracing individuality.

The first look video celebrates the beauty of being different, yet no less, highlighting the strength and uniqueness of its protagonist. On Monday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look from his much-awaited film.

He captioned the post, “FIRST LOOK: I decided to make the film #TanveerGreat almost four years ago today! And then it took four years to write and make it! Now, it's time to share this 'piece of my heart' with all of you! But slowly, and with lots of love! Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don’t know? What we know is that….Tanvi is different but no less! #TanviTheGreat Coming soon! #AnupamKherStudio #NFDC #Tanviness #Tanvipedia.”

The video introduces a mysterious girl, one who is truly unique in her own way. Filled with dreams, hope, and kindness, she radiates an aura of innocence and promise. Every step she takes, every glance she offers, hints at the extraordinary qualities that lie within her. The first look hints that there's something truly captivating about her presence.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar winner M. M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. On April 1, Kher announced his next directorial project ‘Tanvi The Great?’ The 'Special 26' actor got teary eyed while announcing the film that marks his return to the director's chair 22 years after his directorial debut, “Om Jai Jagadish.”

The 70-year-old actor captioned the announcement video, “Tanvi the Great—The Journey: My film #TanviTheGreat is ready! Time to slowly tell the world about film! Not sure how to start publicity of this. Marketing people are different and were giving good tips! But I thought the film story was fictional! But our tanvi is not imaginary! He is real!.”

“That is why publicity should also be real. So, here's my conversation with you. Directly!! I don't know why my eyes were teary while talking. Actually, I know it! But I will tell that story sometime in the future. But of course before the release of the movie! So, let's listen and share! #TanviTheGreat #Courage,” Anupam Kher added.

