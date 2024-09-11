Tamil Star Jiiva's Car Met with Accident

Tamil star Jiiva's car met with an accident. The news spread like a wildfire. Going into details Jiiva was traveling from Chennai to Salem, actor Jeeva's car met with an accident when it tried to avoid a bike that suddenly appeared in its path, causing the car to collide with a nearby barricade. The accident took place near Kaniyamur in Tamil Nadu.

At the time of the accident, Jiiva and his wife Supriya were both in the car. Actor Jiiva is known for his roles in hit Telugu films like "Rangam" and "Yatra 2." Further details about the accident are still awaited.

