Dark OTT Release: Jiiva's Gripping Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar's film Black has become a sleeper hit, winning praise for its suspenseful and thrilling storyline. The film, which released on October 11 in theatres, captivated audiences with its horror elements and kept viewers at the edge of their seats. Despite competing with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Black stood out and earned good reviews.

Now, the movie, which has been dubbed Dark in Telugu, is streaming on Prime Video. It's an adaptation of the 2013 American film Coherence, directed by James Ward Byrkit. The plot follows a married couple, Vasanth (played by Jiiva) and Aranya (played by Priya Bhavani Shankar), who go on a staycation. However, they soon realize they are trapped in a mysterious black hole that repeats every time they pass through it, leading to an intense and mind-bending adventure.

Directed by K.G. Balasubramani, Black is produced by Potential Studios, with Sam C.S. composing the music, Philomin Raj handling the editing, and Gokul Benoy overseeing cinematography.