Pooja Hegde Faces Backlash for Misidentifying Allu Arjun’s Film as a Tamil Movie

Actress Pooja Hegde, currently busy promoting her latest film Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor, has found herself in the middle of an unexpected controversy. A comment she made during a recent interview has not gone down well with Telugu cinema fans.

While discussing her filmography, Pooja mistakenly identified Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, one of her biggest hits, as a Tamil movie. She mentioned that the film was not a PAN-Indian project but still gained attention from Hindi audiences.

Given the massive success of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial in the Telugu industry, her remark upset many fans, especially those of Allu Arjun. The film’s popularity, along with the song Butta Bomma, had played a crucial role in cementing Pooja’s fame.

Following her statement, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment, questioning how she could misremember the language of a film that had been a turning point in her career. With the criticism gaining momentum, it remains to be seen if Pooja Hegde will respond or offer any clarification.

