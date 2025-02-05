Ajith Kumar’s Luxury Accessories: Berluti Suitcase and Briefcase Worth Rs 11,95,000

Ajith Kumar fans are in for a treat as his much-anticipated film, Vidaamuyarchi, is set to hit the big screens on February 6, 2025. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has already generated buzz for its gripping storyline and stellar cast.

Ajith, known for his box-office hits, also enjoys a massive fan following for his impeccable style and charm. His recent airport appearance was a testament to his subtle yet distinctive fashion sense, where he was spotted carrying high-end luxury travel gear that only added to his status as a style icon.

The Price Tag on Ajith’s Luxury Bags Will Leave You Speechless

During his recent public appearance, Ajith was seen sporting a black hoodie and matching trousers, exuding effortless style. What truly caught the attention of fans, however, were his luxury accessories. The actor was seen holding two premium items from Berluti: the Formula 1005 Scritto Leather Rolling Suitcase and the Trois Nuits Leather Briefcase.

The Berluti rolling suitcase is priced at a staggering Rs 7,62,000, while the briefcase comes with a price tag of Rs 4,33,000. Together, these items are valued at an eye-watering Rs 11,95,000. Crafted from the finest Venezia calfskin, the briefcase boasts a central zipped section and four leather-edged compartments, showcasing Ajith’s sophisticated taste and eye for quality.

Wow!! Lovely video of AK😍♥️#Ajithkumar sends off his family with love & hugs, as he is heading to Dubai for racing🫶 His family returned to Chennai after the singapore new year trip🤝pic.twitter.com/MxcUemaf5V — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 6, 2025

Vidaamuyarchi – A Thrilling Journey Awaits

Vidaamuyarchi, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, is a thrilling tale that draws inspiration from the 1997 American film Breakdown. The story follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a man on a relentless quest to find his missing wife, Kayal, who has been abducted by a dangerous group in Azerbaijan. Trisha Krishnan stars opposite Ajith, marking a dynamic on-screen pairing.

The movie also features an ensemble cast, including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. The film’s music is composed by the highly acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by N. B. Srikanth.

Although Vidaamuyarchi was originally slated for a January 2025 release during the Pongal festival, the film’s release was postponed for undisclosed reasons. With its action-packed narrative and stellar cast, anticipation is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the movie’s February release.

