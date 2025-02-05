Police brutality in Pathanamthitta: Innocent family members thrashed

Pathanamthitta, Feb 5 (IANS) In a shocking display of excessive force, a group of police officers, led by Sub-Inspector S. Jinu, allegedly assaulted a family returning from a wedding. The incident occurred late at night when their vehicle stopped in Pathanamthitta while en route to Kottayam in Kerala.

According to witnesses, the vehicle had briefly halted to drop off a passenger when the police suddenly launched an unprovoked attack.

"Some of us had stepped out when, without warning, a group of baton-wielding policemen charged at us and began beating everyone indiscriminately," recounted a woman who was part of the wedding party.

Among the injured is Sithara, a 31-year-old woman, who suffered a dislocated shoulder after falling while being chased by the police.

"My husband merely questioned the police about why they were attacking us, and he too was brutally beaten, sustaining a head injury," Sithara said from her hospital bed at the local government hospital.

Following a formal complaint from Sithara, an FIR has been registered against SI Jinu and four other police officers.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with political leaders condemning the police action.

Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony described the incident as “absolute mayhem unleashed by the police”, adding that this was just one of many recent cases of police misconduct.

"I have spoken to the Superintendent of Police and demanded strict action against the erring officers, who have been acting lawlessly," Antony stated.

Raju Abraham, a five-time former CPI(M) legislator, and the current CPI(M) district secretary, expressed serious concern over the brutality.

"This incident, which took place around 11 p.m., is extremely disturbing. Innocent people, including women, were assaulted. This kind of behaviour tarnishes the reputation of Kerala Police, which is known for its discipline. We expect a thorough investigation and appropriate action," he said.

Meanwhile, the special branch of the police conducted an initial probe, revealing that the local police station had received a call from a bar hotel in Pathanamthitta, reporting a commotion outside the premises. Acting on this call, SI Jinu and his team allegedly responded with excessive force, attacking bystanders indiscriminately.

The incident has triggered local protests, with Youth Congress workers announcing a demonstration in Pathanamthitta to demand justice for the victims.

Authorities have assured that a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the district SP, and necessary action will be taken against the officers involved.

