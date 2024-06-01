Sobhita Celebrates Birthday with Beau Chay in Europe

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala rumoured to be dating were spotted enjoying a wine-tasting session during a European vacation, according to a viral photo circulating on the internet. The image shows the two Indian film stars dressed casually, immersed in the experience.

The sighting has fueled ongoing speculation about Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship status. The pair have been spotted together multiple times, including a dinner date at a London restaurant. Sobhita celebrated her birthday on May 31, suggesting that the European trip could be a celebratory getaway.

While some fans have expressed excitement and support for the rumuored couple, praising their chemistry, others nostalgically remember Chay's previous relationship with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Chay was previously married to Samantha, but the couple divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage.

The viral sighting and ongoing dating speculations have reignited interest in the personal lives of these stars. Neither Chay nor Sobhita has officially confirmed or denied the dating rumors.