Shruti Haasan Touches Feet of Kamal Haasan

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan honoured her father, legendary Kamal Haasan at the grand audio launch event for the highly anticipated film 'Indian 2'. The event took place on June 1 at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

During the star-studded event, Shruti performed a medley of her father's songs as a tribute to him. She later shared glimpses from her performance on social media, expressing gratitude for her father's influence on her musical journey. The emotional performance left the Ulaganayagan, Kamal Haasan, beaming with pride and joy.

"I am the musician I am today because of him," Shruti wrote, crediting Kamal Haasan for her success as a musician. She described the joy of seeing her father smile when she sang.

The event celebrated the upcoming release of Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Shruti wished the entire team the best of success and praised the film's music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, for his incredible work on the soundtrack.

Indian 2, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, is set for release on July 12, 2024.