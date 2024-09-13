Seerat Kapoor as Showstopper at Global India Couture Week 2024

Tollywood actress Seerat Kapoor is all set to elevate her style game even further as she prepares to walk the ramp as the showstopper at the Global India Couture Week 2024, organized by the International Fashion Design Council. Sharing her excitement with fans on social media, Seerat wrote, "Fashionistas, gear up for a show-stopping moment and witness the magic in motion! "

The Run Raja Run actress also expressed her special connection to Delhi, where the event is being held. Posting a picture from the airport, she shared, "A return as the Showstopper Not just to our capital but also to the land which gifted me my parents. Wake up Delhi! We’re on a special schedule " Her heartfelt message underscores her excitement and the personal significance of this appearance.

Seerat was recently spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport, all smiles in a pastel pink Patiala dress, exuding her signature style and charm as she headed to Delhi for the event.