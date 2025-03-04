Manamey OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video

Manamey, the romantic comedy movie starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. After a successful theatrical run, the film will now be available for streaming, much to the delight of its fans.

The movie, directed by Sriram Adittya, was released in theaters on June 7, 2024, and received a good response from audiences. Despite its box office success, Manamey took eight months to secure an OTT deal.

People Media Factory has announced that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for the film. Although the exact release date is not yet confirmed, it's expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video within the next one or two weeks.

Manamey is a romantic comedy-drama film that tells a beautiful love story. The film's music, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, is also a highlight. With its engaging storyline and memorable performances, Manamey is a must-watch for fans of romantic comedies.