Subhash Ghai on 45 years of ‘Karz’: I wouldn’t remake it

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) As "Karz," starring the late Rishi Kapoor, completes 45 years in Hindi cinema since its release, filmmaker Subhash Ghai stated that the film remains as fresh as ever and that he would not remake it.

Talking about the film, which will be screened at the Red Lorry Film Festival, the filmmaker told IANS: “‘Karz’ has always been returning to me year on year through young kids, youth in general and young film makers because of its musical narrative, story plot and performances. It is still a prime film in our library of 42 films in Mukta arts. It's always as new as today.”

Subhash recalled how in 1980 after its release many critics and business stalwarts had told him that ‘Karz’ was “way ahead of its time”.

“But I am grateful to see it still amongst the favourite films in 2025,” he said.

“Karz” is a romantic thriller starring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in the critically acclaimed role of Kamini Verma, the murderous wife.

Asked if he would like to remake the 1980 film, he said: “I wouldn't remake it.”

The film followed the story of Monty, who discovers the shocking truth about his past life when he was killed by his gold-digger wife, while his family was rendered homeless.

“Well the story I told was of reincarnation, using the sound and scale in such a way that would work with each generation. Audiences are smart, you can't fool them,” said the filmmaker.

He agrees that music played a pivotal role in “Karz”.

“Great music gives a good film its longest life. So credit goes to its music, lyrics and presentation on screen so it would always work,” he said.

Talking about the film festival, the director said: “⁠All young film makers across platforms should watch all the old classics in festivals and interact with makers like with Karz that's the opening film at Red Lory Film Festival this year to see why films like these will always have its audience across generations.”

