September 13: Gold and Silver Price Today, Check Rates!

Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of September, but they have recently increased dramatically. On Friday, the cost of gold increased by as much as Rs 1,300. Ten grams of gold were priced at about Rs 75,000.

Prices of gold in different cities today:

Hyderabad:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Vijayawada:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Bengaluru:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Mumbai:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Guntur:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Proddatur:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Visakhapatnam:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Chennai:

22-carat: Rs 68,250 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,450 per 10 grams

Delhi:

22-carat: Rs 68,400 per 10 grams

24-carat: Rs 74,600 per 10 grams

Silver rates:

The price of silver has increased significantly as well, much like that of gold. Silver sold at Rs 91,500 per kilogram yesterday, but it has now jumped by Rs 3,500 to Rs 95,000 per kilogram today. These costs are the same in all of the nation's cities. If the current rate of price increases persists, a kilogram of silver may eventually reach Rs 100,000.

