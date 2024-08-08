What is Samantha's First Reaction to Chaitanya and Sobhita Engagement?

Ending rumours and speculations, finally, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple got engaged today (August 8, 2024) in a traditional ceremony at auspicious muhurat 9.42 am. The engagement took place at Akkineni's residence in a strictly private manner attended by only family members of the couple.

All eyes are on Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first reaction to Chay and Sobhita's engagement.

Samantha and Chaitanya were in love before tying the knot. The duo married on October 6, 2017 at Goa as per both Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple ended their marriage in October 2021.

It is widely speculated that Chay and Sobhita got engaged on same date that Samantha had proposed Naga Chaitanya i.e August 8. However, these are just mere speculations that are doing the rounds on social media.