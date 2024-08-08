'Ishq Jabariya' actress Siddhi Sharma reveals her alternate career plan

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Siddhi Sharma has shared insights about her hobbies and what she might have pursued if she weren’t an actor.

Speaking about the same, Siddhi, who is currently seen as Gulki in the show 'Ishq Jabariya' shared: "If I weren’t an actor, I’d definitely be a dancer or a model. I’ve always loved being in the creative field because dancing and modelling are where my passions lie. Before I got into acting, I spent a lot of time dancing and modelling, which I really enjoyed."

"Back in school, I was fascinated by fashion designing, but when I got to college, I started exploring theatre and practised dancing even more. If acting hadn’t worked out for me, I would have pursued a career in dance or modelling without a second thought," she said.

Siddhi added: "Creativity has always driven me, and I find joy in expressing myself through movement and style. Whether I’m on stage or in front of the camera, I love the thrill of performance. Bringing something to life and sharing that with an audience is what makes every moment special for me."

The romantic drama 'Ishq Jabariya' set in Begusarai, Bihar, is a love story featuring Gulki (Siddhi), a vibrant young woman with dreams of becoming an air hostess. Her journey takes unexpected turns as she faces various challenges.

The show stars Kamya Panjabi, and Lakshay Khurana in prominent roles.

The TV opera airs on Sun Neo.

Siddhi has earlier featured in shows like 'Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar', 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded' and 'Shrimad Ramayan'.

