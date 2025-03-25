Samantha Reacts to Fans’ Request for Another Film with Ram Charan!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made a sensational debut with Ye Maaya Chesave, reached the peak of her career with Rangasthalam. Her on-screen chemistry with Ram Charan in the film was widely appreciated, making it one of the most memorable performances in Telugu cinema. Now, fans are eager to see the duo reunite, and recent developments suggest that it might just happen.

During an event in Sydney, Samantha addressed the buzz surrounding her possible collaboration with Ram Charan once again. As fans enthusiastically urged her to work with Charan in another film, she responded with a smile, saying, “I will make that call.” Her statement has only fueled speculations that she might be cast in RC17, directed by Sukumar.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy filming RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. Once the project wraps up, Charan will team up with Sukumar for RC17, and industry sources suggest that the director is keen on bringing Samantha back as the female lead.

If the speculation turns out to be true, RC17 will mark Samantha’s return to Telugu cinema after Kushi. In the meantime, she has been focusing on her production venture, Ma Inti Bangaram, in Telugu.

With the anticipation building up, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation on whether Samantha and Ram Charan will recreate their magic on screen once again.