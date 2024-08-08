Samantha: Heartbroken... Samantha's Post Goes Viral

Here is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first reaction. Sam took to Instagram and posted on her stories about the loss of woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat who got disqualified in weight-in ahead of the Finals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sam took to Instagram to offer words of encouragement. "Sometimes, those who fight the hardest face the toughest obstacles. Remember, you are not alone, and you will come back stronger. It's truly commendable how you have overcome so many challenges with your incredible abilities," Samantha wrote. When she learned about Vinesh's retirement, it seems that Samantha felt deeply saddened. She shared the news on Instagram with a heartbroken emoji. Samantha's post has since gone viral on social media.

As you may know, India's renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling. This decision came just a few hours after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics final bout due to being overweight. Vinesh's sudden retirement has now become a hot topic, with people across India expressing their support for her on social media. Political, film, and sports personalities are standing by her, praising her for her spirit. They are saying that even though she didn't win a gold medal, she is still a true champion in their eyes.