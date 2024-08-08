How Big Is the Age Gap Between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita?

Once rumored to be a couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now officially engaged. Veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna confirmed the engagement through a social media post. Although the couple never openly discussed their relationship, they have been seen together for quite some time. Their vacation videos have gone viral, sparking mixed reactions.

The engagement announcement has set the internet on fire, and fans are now curious about their age difference. Love Story actor Naga Chaitanya was born on November 23, 1986, while Sobhita was born on May 31, 1992, making for a five-year age gap. Rumors of their dating first surfaced when their vacation pictures were leaked. Now, the couple is officially engaged.