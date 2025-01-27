Samantha on Divorce: Everything Changed After Divorce!

Samantha, a popular actress, is not just known for her work in movies but also for her personal life. Despite being a star, she often faces criticism and insults. Recently, there has been a lot of attention around her personal life. However, Samantha continues to focus on her work and is more active on social media, sharing her thoughts and participating in various shows.

In a recent conversation, Samantha made some powerful comments about divorce. She shared her experience as a woman who has been through a difficult divorce, explaining how society views divorced women. She said, “I know very well how this society views a divorced woman. I have lived with this for many years. Many lies have been told about me. Many times I wanted to say that there is no truth in it, but what stopped me was… me. Yes, I used to talk to myself. You may be excited to tell stories about someone's life. But what do you get from it? Until then, it gives you joy. After that, you will understand how stupid you have done. Then you will hate yourself.”

Samantha went on to talk about the pain of divorce and how it changed her life. “Getting divorced was painful at first. What was around me is not the same as before. Everything has changed. That's how I sat in the corner and cried, but I did not lose courage. My life did not end with this... It begins where it ended. Presently I am happy, working with good people, looking forward to the next chapter in my life,” she said.