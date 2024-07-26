Is Sai Dharam Tej Dating Mehreen Pirzada?

Sai Dharam Tej is said to be dating Mehreen Pirzada, the actress of F2 and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha fame. The duo acted together in the 2017 movie, Jawan. Later on, they were not seen together in any other movie. Mehreen was paired up with Varun Tej, SDT's cousin, in F2 and F3.

The dating rumour is most likely untrue. A section of the media has gone to the extent of saying that Mehreen and SDT are going to get married with the blessings of their elders.

On the work front, SDT will be seen in a period thriller directed by Rohit KP. The movie is produced by Prime Show Entertainments. She was seen in Manchi Rojulochaie and Spark LIFE in recent years. She was engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of a politician. Their engagement was broken due to unknown reasons.