Sagar First Look: Ram Pothineni's Boy-Next-Door Look Goes Viral

After a series of action-packed films, Ustaad Ram Pothineni is back with something fresh in his upcoming project, RAPO22. The film was recently launched with a Pooja Ceremony, and today, a striking new poster has been unveiled. This isn’t just any ordinary poster—its aesthetic vibe instantly catches the eye, setting the tone for the film.

In the poster, Ram is introduced as Sagar, a character name and not the film's title. Ram looks suave and charming in the image, portraying a relatable "boy next door" character. The energetic actor seems to be returning to his forte with a more grounded and appealing look, which perfectly suits his natural elegance and charm.

The film stars Ram alongside Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. Produced by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers, with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar at the helm, RAPO22 promises top-notch production. With music by Vivek-Mervin and visuals by Madhu Neelakandan, the film is set to deliver exceptional quality.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P, known for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, it needs to be seen how the movie is going to shape up.

