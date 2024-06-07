This is Really Important for Priyanka Chopra!

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia for her highly anticipated film, The Bluff, and she's not alone—her adorable daughter, Malti Marie, is with her too! The actress has been sharing amazing glimpses from the sets on social media, keeping her fans hooked.

Just recently, she shared a photo from 'Day 1' of The Bluff's shoot in Australia. The image featured the clapboard with Director Frank E. Flowers and Director of Photography Greg Baldi's names on it. The picture showcases a beautiful setting with white sand, dry leaves, and coconuts, creating an air of mystery and excitement. In the caption, she wrote, "Let's gooooo! ॐ Day 1." She also tagged the Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios.

But that's not all! Priyanka also treated us to a lively video of herself, her daughter, and the entire team of The Bluff having an amazing time on a yacht. The video captured the joy and energy of the team, giving us a sneak peek into the incredible moments they'll be creating together.

And wait, there's more! Priyanka expressed her excitement for the project and the amazing team she's working with, saying, "It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication, and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that." Her enthusiasm is contagious, and it's clear that she's pumped for the next three months in Australia as they work on this fantastic project.

With stars like Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo, and a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo brothers' AGBO, The Bluff promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience! Get ready for an incredible adventure with Priyanka Chopra and the amazing team of The Bluff!