SSMB29 Shoot Break: Rajamouli Treks Odisha Hill, Complains About Littering

India's maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set to enthrall movie fans with his next globe-trotting adventure starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others. The team, who is yet to make an official announcement to the press and fans, has been shooting rigorously in various parts of the country, and recently, the team shot in Odisha.

The pictures from the shoot have gone viral on the internet, and it was even reported at one point that SS Rajamouli would not prefer outdoor shooting anymore owing to the massive buzz that the movie is generating. However, the team has obliged to photos from fans in Odisha and is looking more comfortable in letting people understand the fact that SSMB29 has completed its first schedule.

Even Rajamouli himself confirmed the same indirectly. After revealing that he had performed a solo trek in Deomali in Odisha, Rajamouli has addressed a key issue about his journey. Appreciating the beauty of the nature and how peaceful it can be when you are viewing the world from such an elevation, Rajamouli revealed that the litter present throughouth his path was extremely disheartening to see.

It is a common sight in all natural wonders in this country to have waste and litter spread across the path. In a similar way, Deomali's path also has litter present, and this was what frustrated the legendary director. He urged people who visit the peak to do better and asked them to carry back the waste they bring so that the purity of the place can be protected.