SS Rajamouli Explores Odisha’s Deomali During SSMB 29 Shoot, Urges Clean Tourism

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently in Odisha, filming his much-anticipated project, SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Amidst the hectic shoot schedule, Rajamouli took some time off for a solo trek along the Deomali trail, the highest peak in the state.

Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli praised the breathtaking views from the top but also expressed disappointment over the littering by tourists. Posting a video from the trail, he wrote, “Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking.” However, he urged visitors to maintain cleanliness and take responsibility for preserving nature.

Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge… pic.twitter.com/8xVBxVqQvc — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 19, 2025

Leaked Footage From SSMB 29 Set

Earlier this month, Rajamouli and his team arrived in Odisha to shoot key scenes for SSMB 29. Lead stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran also joined the crew. However, a crucial scene featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj, who was in a wheelchair, was leaked online and quickly went viral. The filmmakers acted swiftly to get the footage removed from social media, but the leak had already gained significant attention.

To prevent further incidents, Rajamouli and his team have tightened security on set, ensuring that no unauthorized content reaches the public before its official release.

Odisha’s Role in SSMB 29

While an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited, Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, has confirmed the cast and revealed that the film is being shot in the state. This follows the trend set by Pushpa 2, which also chose Odisha as one of its filming locations.

With Rajamouli at the helm and a stellar cast, SSMB 29 is already generating immense buzz, and fans eagerly await more updates on this ambitious project.