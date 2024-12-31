Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 8 Years in the Film Industry, Thanks Fans for Their Support

Rashmika Mandanna, the star of Pushpa 2: The Rule, marked a significant milestone in her career as she celebrated eight years in the film industry. The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to express her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering love and support over the years.

"8 years in the film industry and the only way I could do what I have done so far is only because of your love and support. Thank you," Rashmika shared with her followers, acknowledging their crucial role in her success.

Hailing from Kodagu, Karnataka, Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party, starring opposite Rakshit Shetty. She quickly became a household name in Telugu cinema with hits like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Bheeshma, and Sita Ramam. Her major breakthrough came with the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, where she starred alongside Allu Arjun, cementing her place in the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Following her success in South Indian cinema, Rashmika ventured into Bollywood, debuting with Goodbye and then starring in the highly successful Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Currently, Rashmika is enjoying global recognition thanks to Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has shattered box office records, earning over Rs 1,700 crore since its release on December 5.

Looking ahead, Rashmika’s future projects include Sikandar with Salman Khan, Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, and the much-anticipated horror-comedy film Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. She will also be seen in the Tamil movie Kubera.

As Rashmika continues to rise in her career, her fans can look forward to many more exciting roles from this talented actress.

