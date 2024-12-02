Ram Gopal Varma: 'Mainstream Media is More Dangerous Than Social Media'

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma held a press meet at Hyderabad’s Prasad Labs, shedding light on recent legal cases filed against him and the role of media in the situation.

During the event, Varma revealed that he had posted numerous tweets over the past year, many of which he no longer remembers. However, he expressed confusion over why certain individuals have chosen to file cases against him now, long after the tweets were originally posted.

"I posted a tweet a year ago. Since then, I’ve posted countless tweets. Now, cases are being filed against me after an entire year, claiming hurt feelings. What I don’t understand is why this issue is surfacing now and why multiple cases—five in total—have been filed across different locations," Varma stated.

He explained that he had received a notice asking him to appear on the 25th for questioning. In response, Varma sent a message to the police indicating his willingness to attend the hearing via video call, as permitted by Supreme Court guidelines. However, he claimed that within ten minutes of his message, police officers arrived at his location along with representatives from various media houses.

Criticizing the media’s role, Varma remarked, “Mainstream media has become more dangerous than social media. Before the police could even communicate with me about the case, the media had already started running stories about it. They are saying I’m avoiding interviews or arrest, but the truth is, I haven’t even been issued an arrest warrant or informed of any intent to arrest me.”

Varma also pointed out that most of his tweets are meant to be humorous or satirical. “If I post something, 90% of the people just laugh at it. Yet, here we are,” he added.

The filmmaker ended the press meet by reiterating his readiness to cooperate with legal proceedings while questioning the timing and intent behind the cases and the accompanying media frenzy.

Also read:Pushpa 2 Sets New Standards with Sky-High Ticket Prices