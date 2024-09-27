Rajamouli on Pushpa 2 Set with Sukumar

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajamouli is well-known for maintaining strong friendships with his contemporaries and for supporting new-age directors, especially when they bring innovative ideas to the table.

On Thursday (September 26), Rajamouli paid a visit to the sets of Pushpa 2, where director Sukumar shared his excitement about having the 'Baahubali of directors' on his set. Sukumar posted a picture of himself beaming alongside Rajamouli and Pushpa 2 cinematographer Miroslaw Brozek, taken on set.

Sukumar captioned the photo: "The Baahubali of directors on the Pushpa 2 sets. Meeting Rajamouli Garu on the set of our film, Pushpa 2, was an unforgettable experience. His presence brought even more energy to the set, and reconnecting with him made the moment truly special."

Pushpa 2 is set for a grand release on December 6th this year.

Meanwhile, fans of Mahesh Babu have been eagerly asking Rajamouli for updates on SSMB29, but the director remains tight-lipped, preferring to wait for the right moment to reveal more.