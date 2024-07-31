Raaja Saab Locks April 2025 Release, Averts Potential Pushpa 2 Clash

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming film, Raaja Saab, has been creating a buzz on social media. The makers recently unveiled a glimpse and announced the film's release date. Raaja Saab is set to hit theaters on April 10th, 2025.

Initially planned for a summer 2023 release, Raaja Saab was scheduled to compete with Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, due to various reasons, Pushpa 2's release is likely to be pushed to Summer 2025.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Raaja Saab is currently 40% complete and on track for its scheduled release. In contrast, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is nearly 70% finished, faces uncertainties about its December 6th, 2024 release date.