Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Reduce from Monday due to Weak Demand?

The highly anticipated film Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, has been doing exceptionally well at the box office since its release on December 4. However, the high ticket prices have been a concern for many fans.

In Telangana, the ticket price for a single screen is Rs 350, while for a multiplex it is Rs 530. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the ticket prices are almost the same. This has resulted in many family audiences not showing interest in watching the film.

Despite the film getting good reviews and doing well at the box office, the high ticket prices have been a deterrent. According to industry sources, in some places, the bookings for the next few days have not even reached 50%.

This has prompted the theatre owners to reduce ticket prices. From Monday, ticket prices are likely to be reduced by Rs 100 to Rs 200 in single screens and multiplexes in Telugu states.

There has been no word from the production house of this movie about reducing the ticket price. However, fans are eager for the prices to come down so they can watch the film on the big screen.

