South Korea's PPP chief says Yoon stepping down early inevitable, holds emergency meeting with PM

Seoul, Dec 7 (IANS) South Korean leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said on Saturday it has become inevitable for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down early, following a public apology by the President over the political chaos caused by this week's botched martial law declaration.

Han Dong-hoon told reporters, "An early resignation (of Yoon) is unavoidable," adding the president is no longer in a position to perform his duties effectively, Yonhap news agency reported.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Han was in support of Yoon's impeachment or a voluntary resignation by the President.

On Friday, Han appeared to hint at his support for an opposition-led impeachment motion, citing the possibility of the President potentially taking "radical" action again, despite mainstream opposition within the PPP against it.

The comments followed Yoon's national address, where he said he would entrust the matter of his term to the PPP, as the opposition-controlled National Assembly is set to vote on a motion to impeach him later in the day over the country's martial law fiasco earlier this week.

When asked about the possibility of revising the Constitution to shorten the presidential term, Han said the party would deliberate and discuss the best course of action.

Following Yoon's latest address, political watchers are looking at the possibility of the PPP discussing measures to amend the Constitution to allow for Yoon's orderly exit from the presidency, as opposed to a departure involving a politically explosive and disgraceful impeachment.

Han, a former prosecutor and once a close aide to Yoon, also mentioned he would consult with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on essential issues, particularly those related to people's livelihoods, to minimise potential impacts.

Shortly afterwards, the PPP leader met with the Prime Minister to discuss pressing matters to address public discontent and propose measures to stabilise the government.

"I have asked the Prime Minister to carefully and steadily manage issues concerning the people's livelihoods and the state governance, so the public does not feel anxious," Han told reporters following the meeting.

As Prime Minister, Han would assume the role of acting president if Yoon is suspended from his duties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.